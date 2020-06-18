VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Rhiannon Giddens is one of the most vibrant musicians of our time. With her partner, multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, she leads us through the music and history of minstrelsy-the most popular form of entertainment in America during the 1800s and a major influence in the creation of the American cultural identity.

The two restore minstrelsy to its global context through the journeys of the banjo and the tambourine, and in tracing those journeys show what there is to reproach versus celebrate in the birth of American music.

