VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Shares Tribute to Naya Rivera

Kristin Chenoweth took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late Naya Rivera. Chenoweth guest starred on April Rhodes on Glee, the musical series Rivera starred in.

In the video, Chenoweth said, "A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee. I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids, who still make me proud and I want them to know I still love them and I'm proud of them.And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child."

Earlier in the week week, Chenoweth posted a photo of Rivera and her son together, writing, "Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you."

Rivera was boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday, July 8. Josey was found asleep on a boat on the lake at 5pm, but told authorities that his mom never got back on the boat after the two went swimming. Josey was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one, officials said.

Naya Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department, and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.

In her Instagram Story video, Chenoweth referenced a video of Rivera and Josey singing, writing, "Seeing her singing with her baby really gets me."

Watch Chenoweth's video below.

