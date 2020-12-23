VIDEO: Kerry Butler Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, December 23 (12pm), as he chats with the incomparable Kerry Butler, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 27 (8pm) and Monday, December 28 (3pm).

Kerry Butler most recently played Barbara in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously she was nominated for an Outer Critics Award playing three characters in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent Award as Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and The Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.