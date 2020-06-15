VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Introduces Young Performer Elise Duckworth Performing 'She Used to Be Mine'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Katharine McPhee took to Twitter to introduce a performance by a young singer, Elise Duckworth, who performed 'She Used To Be Mine.'

McPhee said that performing the song was one of her favorite moments in the show, but she wants to "pass the torch" to a young talent.

Watch the video below!

Here's to the new generation ? pic.twitter.com/8wNXO4TjQr - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) June 15, 2020

