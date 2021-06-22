VIDEO: Kate Reinders Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Kate Reinders, who is currently starring as Miss Jenn in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

"I still can't believe [that I'm a part of this series]. I'm serious!" explained Kate. "I know this year was crazy and weird, but I have felt like that since the beginning of the show, because just looking around at the people I get to work with, and watching these kids do more and more than I ever could imagine... it's a been dream job in all ways."

What does she love most about her character, Miss Jenn? "I love that she is unapologetic about feeling strong about things. I love that when she became the mother of all of her drama kids, it cracked her open too. I think it's exciting because her feelings are close to mine, and maybe our paths went a way we didn't image, but it's better than we ever could have imagined."