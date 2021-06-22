VIDEO: Kate Reinders Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Reinders is current starring in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Kate Reinders, who is currently starring as Miss Jenn in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.
"I still can't believe [that I'm a part of this series]. I'm serious!" explained Kate. "I know this year was crazy and weird, but I have felt like that since the beginning of the show, because just looking around at the people I get to work with, and watching these kids do more and more than I ever could imagine... it's a been dream job in all ways."
What does she love most about her character, Miss Jenn? "I love that she is unapologetic about feeling strong about things. I love that when she became the mother of all of her drama kids, it cracked her open too. I think it's exciting because her feelings are close to mine, and maybe our paths went a way we didn't image, but it's better than we ever could have imagined."
In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.
Reinders was last seen on Broadway in Beautiful and Meteor Shower (standby for Amy Schumer). Other Broadway credits include Portia in Something Rotten! (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Glinda in Wicked (Broadway and Original Chicago company; Jefferson Award nomination), June in Sam Mendes' revival of Gypsy starring Bernadette Peters, Caroline in The Beach Boys musical Good Vibrations, the 2002 revival of Into the Woods, and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Other theater: The Nerd (George Street Playhouse), A Year with Frog and Toad (New Victory Theater; Original Cast Recording), Nerds (New York Stage & Film), and Party Come Here (Williamstown Theatre Festival). On television, Ms. Reinders was a series regular on ABC's "Work It" and Lifetime's "Sherri" and has guest starred on "Instinct," "Anger Management," "Modern Family," and "Ugly Betty." Film: Russell Madness, Grudge Match, Such Good People, Certainty, and Kinsey. As half of the singing/songwriting comedy duo Tastiskank, she has performed at New York's 54 Below, the TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, and the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, where they received the 2007 Breakout Award.
Photo Credit: Disney/Roger Erickson