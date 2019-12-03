VIDEO: John Mulaney Shares Details of His Upcoming Musical Variety Special on Netflix

John Mulaney was a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new Netflix musical variety special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

Mulaney shares with Fallon the quote that opens the show, saying, "The special begins with a maxim that I find to be quite true, which is, 'Do you know who tells the truth?' 'Drunks and children.'"

Fallon later asks Mulaney about all of the celebrity cameos in his special, and he lists a few including, "David Byrne, André De Shields, who just won the Tony from Hadestown, and Annaleigh Ashford." Mulaney continues to say, "A lot of great Broadway and film people came together, which was super-fun."

Watch the full interview below!

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

"I'm John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It's funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound. "

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is directed by Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now, SNL, John Mulaney: THE COMEBACK Kid). The special launches globally on Netflix on December 24, 2019.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





