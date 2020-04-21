VIDEO: Jim Hogan Re-Imagines 'Anybody Have a Map?' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN as a Trio With Larry Murphy
Actor Jim Hogan has re-imagined the song 'Anybody Have a Map?' from Dear Evan Hansen! Hogan says his cover, which features himself harmonizing with the existing track, is what the song would sound like if it were a trio with Larry Murphy.
Watch the video below!
If "Anybody Have a Map?" from @DearEvanHansen was a trio with Larry Murphy... #dearevanhansen pic.twitter.com/w0NYuQYufL- Jim Hogan (@JimHogan220) April 18, 2020
The video caught the attention of Benj Pasek, who tweeted "this is spectacular" in response.
this is spectacular. https://t.co/sx7DCKL6dx- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) April 21, 2020
Jim Hogan is an Actor, Singer and Musician originally from Philadelphia, PA. He appeared on the National Tours of Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening (Georg). His regional credits include Gordon in The Circus in Winter (Goodspeed), Huey Calhoun in Memphis (Arvada Center), and Henrik in A Little Night Music (Arden Theatre Co.).
