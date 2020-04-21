VIDEO: Jim Hogan Re-Imagines 'Anybody Have a Map?' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN as a Trio With Larry Murphy

Actor Jim Hogan has re-imagined the song 'Anybody Have a Map?' from Dear Evan Hansen! Hogan says his cover, which features himself harmonizing with the existing track, is what the song would sound like if it were a trio with Larry Murphy.

Watch the video below!

The video caught the attention of Benj Pasek, who tweeted "this is spectacular" in response.

Jim Hogan is an Actor, Singer and Musician originally from Philadelphia, PA. He appeared on the National Tours of Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening (Georg). His regional credits include Gordon in The Circus in Winter (Goodspeed), Huey Calhoun in Memphis (Arvada Center), and Henrik in A Little Night Music (Arden Theatre Co.).





