VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs the Title Song in This New Clip From RESPECT!

Jennifer Hudson belts out Aretha Franklin's most iconic song, "Respect," in this new clip from the film of the same name.

Watch the powerful, musical clip from the upcoming biopic below!

Hudson won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The cast also includes Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Doctor James Cleveland, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with The Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

The film has a story by CALLIE KHOURI (Oscar® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and i??Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy® and WGA Award nominations.