VIDEO: James Corden Teaches Ex-Footballers Shakespeare on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The Late Late Show with James Corden is currently filming episodes in London, and last night, a segment aired featuring Corden directing footballers in a Shakespeare production.

Corden headed to London's iconic Shakespeare's Globe to direct a production of the Bard's "Romeo and Juliet" featuring Ex-England football stars Neil "Razor" Ruddock, Paul Merson, Carlton Palmer, Carlton Cole and Rachel Yankey. But will the footballers' performances earn cheers or jeers from an audience of London visitors?

Watch the hilarious video below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."