VIDEO: JEOPARDY!'s Alex Trebek Tribute Video Features 'Once Before I Go' From THE BOY FROM OZ

Jeopardy!'s final episode featuring host Alex Trebek aired on Friday, January 8. Trebek passed away in November 2020 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

At the end of the final episode, a 90-second tribute video aired, featuring highlights from Trebek's time as host of the game show. The video features the song "Once Before I Go", from The Boy From Oz. The song, by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, is sung by Hugh Jackman on the 2003 original Broadway cast recording.

Trebek was the host of JEOPARDY! since the show's debut in 1984. He has become one of television's most enduring and iconic figures, engaging millions of viewers worldwide with his impeccable delivery of "answers and questions."

In June 2020, Trebek won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, bringing his total to seven; he also has a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He has been honored with a Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter: he has hosted more than 8,000 episodes of JEOPARDY!

In 2013, he was named a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and in 2018, he and JEOPARDY! were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Trebek and JEOPARDY! received a 2011 Peabody Award for "encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge."

The Boy from Oz is a jukebox musical based on the life of singer and songwriter Peter Allen, featuring songs written by him. The original book is by Nick Enright, with a revised book by Martin Sherman. Premiering in Australia in 1998 starring Todd McKenney, the musical opened in a revised version on Broadway in 2003 with Hugh Jackman in the title role.

The Boy from Oz began previews on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on 16 September 2003 and opened on 16 October 2003. It closed on 12 September 2004, at the end of Hugh Jackman's contract. It was adapted for the American audience by playwright Martin Sherman, who removed some of the Australian terms (such as "jackaroo") and expanded the role of U.S. characters Garland and Minnelli.