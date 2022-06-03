VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Talk Laughing on Stage in THE MUSIC MAN & More!

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, stars of the Tony-nominated The Music Man, sat down for a special SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle, recorded live at NYC's Winter Garden Theatre, home of The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster share with Jess Cagle how the crowds for their show make them laugh night-after-night, and why Hugh is constantly dropping books in The Music Man on Broadway.

Watch below!

The complete interview will air beginning tonight, June 3 at 8 PM ET, on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 77, and then over the weekend on SiriusXM's stars Channel 109.

You can catch this special at the following air times:

SiriusXM On Broadway (channel 77)

Sat 6/4 12pm ET and 5pm ET

Sun 6/5 10am ET and 3pm ET

Mon 6/6 8am ET and 6pm ET

SiriusXM Stars (channel 109)

Sat 6/4 1am, 7am, 2pm, 7pm and 11pm ET

Sun 6/5 3am, 8am, 11am, 4pm and 8pm ET