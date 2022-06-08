VIDEO: How FUNNY GIRL's Jared Grimes Tapped His Way to a Tony Nomination

Photo Credit: Philip Romano

Nick Arnstein might get all of Fanny's love, but this Broadway season, the Tony Awards are all about Eddie Ryan. Jared Grimes makes his Broadway musical debut in the hit revival of Funny Girl- a performance for which he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

"My main mission was to bring Eddie Ryan to life. My sole focus was giving him layers of culture that would encompass a Black choreographer in the ealy 1900s in the Zeifeld Follies," explained Jared. "I tried to give history through a smile and through laughter."

On numerous occasions, Jared has danced alongside legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and Fayard Nicholas. and also performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center. Most recently on Broadway, Jared could be seen in the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier's Play. Grimes has toured with Musical legend, Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. Jared's theater credits include, After Midnight on Broadway directed by Warren Carlyle, Twist directed by Debbie Allen, Babes in Arms at the Goodspeed Opera House choreographed by Randy Skinner, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes directed by John Rando at Encores and Broadway Underground directed by himself.

In the world of acting, Jared is known for his recurring role of 'Adrian' on NBC's hit show "Manifest." He performed the lead role of 'Jackson' in the Annapurna feature film Swing Kids and Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Birth of the Blues" on Michael Feinstein's American Songbook for PBS. Other film credits include Paramount's, The Marc Pease Experience starring Ben Stiller, New Line Cinema's Little Manhattan and Elevation Filmwork's' First Born starring Elizabeth Shue. Grimes has appeared in commercials for Coca-Cola, Subway, MTV and television shows such as CBS' "Star Search," "Showtime at the Apollo," ABC Family's "Dance Fever" and "The Jerry Lewis Telethon."

Watch below as he catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about everything from how he got the part to how he's preparing for Tony night!