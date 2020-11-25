VIDEO: HAMILTON Star Joshua Henry Gets Back In Action As Burr for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The Broadway casts of "Jagged Little Pill," "Hamilton," "Mean Girls," and "Ain't Too Proud" will perform at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing tomorrow morning Thursday, November 26th at 9 a.m.!

Tony- nominee Joshua Henry will re-join the "Hamilton" cast for their performance, having previously portrayed the role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton. This week, Joshua headed back to his old stomping grounds to bring Burr back to life!

Additional parade performances include Reneé Rapp performing "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls; the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" singing "My Girl" and "Get Ready"; "Hamilton" and the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" performing "You Learn."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television. The mayor said the event won't be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day." "It will not be the same parade we're used to," he said. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."

