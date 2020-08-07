VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates #Ham4Ham with A Highlight History! - Live Now!

Travel back in time with Lin-Manuel Miranda and more as Hamilton re-lives its favorite moments from #Ham4Ham!

Tonight, the folks over at Hamilton are celebrating the legacy of its #Ham4Ham lottery shows with a highlight reel featuring all your favorite moments from its run featuring members of the original cast and more! Tune in here!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+.

