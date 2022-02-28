VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Sends Off Amber Ardolino with A Medley Mashup!

The company of Hamilton sent off cast member Amber Nicole Ardolino this week as she officially departed the production to begin rehearsals on the forthcoming revival of Funny Girl!

Check out Mandy Gonzalez, Jin Ha, and more as they serenade their departing pal with a personalized parody mashup of tunes from Hamilton and Funny Girl here:

@ambernicoleardolino I was, am, & will forever be shook that Mandy Gonzales belted into my soul like that... #happytrails a?? original sound - amberardolino

Amber Ardolino has been seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Moulin Rouge and Head Over Heels! and the national tours of Rock of Ages, West Side Story and Flashdance. Her film and television credits include appearances in In The Heights, Fosse/Verdon, and Law & Order: SVU.

