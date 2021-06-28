VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in London

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Wishing Phantom was somehow here again? Phans can rejoice, because rehearsals are officially underway for the West End return of The Phantom of the Opera. The musical will open at Her Majesty's Theatre on July 27. Go inside rehearsals below!

The cast will include Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Lucy St Louis as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul', with Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.