VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Signature Theatre's A CHORUS LINE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's rehearsals for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by James Kirkwood Jr. & Nicholas Dante. A Chorus Line will run from October 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Passion, Billy Elliot) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Signature's Crazy for You).

Winner of nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, this Broadway hit feature the acclaimed songs "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," "What I Did for Love" and more. Up close in the audition room, feel every heartbeat and heartbreak as hopeful dancers pour out their dreams, memories, loves, and why they dance in a display of the tremendous talent it takes to be in a chorus line.

The production stars Matthew Risch (Broadway's Pal Joey, Netflix's Tales of the City) as Zach and Emily Tyra (Broadway's Chaplin, CBS's Code Black) as Cassie. Risch and Tyra are joined by Joshua Buscher (Broadway's Kinky Boots) as Larry, Adena Ershow (Paper Mill's Mary Poppins) as Val, Samantha Marisol Gershman (Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy), Jeff Gorti (MUNY's Cinderella) as Paul, Ben Gunderson (Signature's Blackbeard) as Bobby, Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins) as Al, Elise Kowalick (Signature's Crazy For You) as Kristine, Lina Lee (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as Connie, Bryan Charles Moore (National Tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas) as Don, Corinne Munsch (Signature's Crazy For You) as Judy, Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon National Tour) as Maggie, Zachary Norton (Signature's West Side Story) as Greg, Maria Rizzo (Signature's Assassins) as Sheila, Trevor Michael Schmidt (National Tour of A Chorus Line) as Mike, Jillian Wessel (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Bebe, Daxx Jayroe Wieser (The Cape Playhouse's A Chorus Line) as Mark, and Phil Young (Signature's La Cage aux Folles) as Richie.

The ensemble is rounded out by Caroline Attayek (New London Barn Playhouse's The Pajama Game), Michelle E. Carter (Olney's Matilda The Musical), Zeke Edmonds (McCarter Theatre A Christmas Carol), Lawrence Hailes (Constellation's Aida), Julia Klavans (Olney's My Fair Lady), Daniel Powers (Signature's Billy Elliot) and MK Sagastume (Keegan's Legally Blonde).

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Assassins), Scenic Design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (FOX's RENT, Signature's Billy Elliot), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (The Public's Ain't No Mo), Costume Design by Sarah Cubbage (Folger's King John), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Assassins), Associate Choreographer John T. Wolfe, New York Casting by Laura Stanczyk, CSA / Sarah Cooney, Assoc, DC Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Allie Roy, and Production Assistant Katie Moshier.





