VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of CLYDE'S on Broadway!

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S opened just last night, Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street at 8th Avenue).

The production features three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S began previews on November 3, 2021.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

