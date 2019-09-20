PHOTO/VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of MAMMA MIA! The Party at The O2 With Björn Ulvaeus and More!
BroadwayWorld has a first look at opening night of Mamma Mia! the Party at The O2 London, on Thursday 19 September. Executive producer Björn Ulvaeus appeared during the show wearing his original ABBA costume from 1977 and welcomed guests including Mark Gatiss, Noel Fielding, Craig Revel Horwood and Arlene Phillips.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a Taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a delicious Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.
The London cast includes Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Joanna Monro as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Elin König Andersson as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, with Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances and Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances. Also in the cast are Molly Cleere, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence and Matthew Wesley. The musicians will be John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Mark Pusey.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig. It is produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Ingrid Sutej for MM! The Party Ltd.
