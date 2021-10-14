VIDEO: Go Inside GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Reopening Jam Session, Finale Number & More!

Girl From The North Country is pressing on with Broadway performances! The new show by playwright Conor McPherson just reopened at the Belasco Theatre, where the company celebrated with a special jam session outside of the theatre. Plus, watch as the company shares a letter from Bob Dylan during the curtain call, and as they perform the show's poignant file, "Pressing On."

Girl From The North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

