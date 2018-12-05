VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of KISS ME, KATE Photoshoot with Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, casting is complete for the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Phillip Attmore, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Ron Todorowski.

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Below, go behind the scenes as O'Hara and Chase pose for a photoshoot!

