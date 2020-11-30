VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Reeve Carney's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Reeve performs his original song 'Father's House' in this sneak peek from his concert on December 3!
Reeve Carney is stopping by Birdland on December 3 at 7pm ET!
Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show.
Check out a sneak peek of his show below!
Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a role that he was handpicked for by Julie Taymor and U2's Bono and The Edge. Reeve was last seen in FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again." His film credits include "Gemini, The Tempest" and "Snow Falling on Cedars." Recordings include his debut solo album, Youth is Wasted (five Independent Music Awards including Best Album) and Mr. Green Vol. 1, with the band, Carney.
