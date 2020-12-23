Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kerry Butler's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
The concert premieres this weekend on Sunday, December 27!
Kerry Butler and Seth Rudetsky shared a sneak peek of their upcoming concert in this clip from their recent soundcheck!
Don't miss the upcoming installment of The Seth Concert Series with this week's guest Kerry Butler!
Kerry Butler (performing December 27) most recently played Barbara in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously she was nominated for an Outer Critics Award playing three characters in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent Award as Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and The Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.
