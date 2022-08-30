Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Japanese-Language Production of PIPPIN Re-Opening in Japan Tonight

The Japanese cast of Pippin is led by Win Morisaki as Pippin, Crystal Kay as Leading Player, Kiyotaka Imai as Charles, Hiromu Kiriya as Fastrada, and more.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The Japanese-Language production of the Tony Award-winning revival of PIPPIN directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus re-opens tonight at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo, Japan where it will play through September 19, 2022. The production then moves to the Orix Theater in Osaka where it plays September 23 to 27, 2022.

Get a first look at the production below!

The Japanese cast of Pippin is led by Win Morisaki as Pippin, Crystal Kay as Leading Player, Kiyotaka Imai as Charles, Hiromu Kiriya as Fastrada, Ayu Manaka as Catherine, Ryosuke Okada as Lewis, Mie Nakao, and Beverly Maeda as Berthe (Double-Casting).

Other cast includes Ryota Takahata, Shintaro Oide, Masato Kagaya, Naoki Kamiya, Hiromitsu Sakamoto, Tomihiro Tsunezumi, Asami Ishii, Chihiro Nagaishi, Rena Hasaya, Yua Hishiro, Aimi Hasegawa, Tsumugi Masui, Roman Khayrullin, Joel Herzfeld, Orion Griffiths, Mohamed Bouseta and Amy Nightingale-Olsen.

Directed by Diane Paulus, PIPPIN has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson, choreography by Chet Walker and circus creation by Gypsy Snider. The musical is presented in Japan by Fuji TV, Kyodo Tokyo and Watanabe Entertainment in association with Barry and Fran Weissler and Howard and Janet Kagan.

VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Japanese-Language Production of PIPPIN Re-Opening in Japan Tonight
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


#HAM4HAM Ticket Lottery Announced For HAMILTON Cincinnati Engagement#HAM4HAM Ticket Lottery Announced For HAMILTON Cincinnati Engagement
August 30, 2022

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Cincinnati announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (Sept. 6) in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center. 
The Sherman Players Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL, September 30 - October 22The Sherman Players Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL, September 30 - October 22
August 30, 2022

The Sherman Players will present their third production of the 2022 season, CARRIE THE MUSICAL, based on the novel by Stephen King, written by Lawrence D. Cohen with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore.
ARTE NOIR Announces Grand Opening Of Central District LocationARTE NOIR Announces Grand Opening Of Central District Location
August 30, 2022

ARTE NOIR will celebrate the opening of its new location on 23rd & Union at Midtown Square with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 17, from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm. 
Comedian Katie Boyle To Tape New Special I'LL DO IT MYSELF At New York Comedy ClubComedian Katie Boyle To Tape New Special I'LL DO IT MYSELF At New York Comedy Club
August 30, 2022

Irish stand up comedian and host of The Shift podcast; Katie Boyle will be taping her debut comedy special and recording her album at New York Comedy Club.
Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond In SOLITARY MAN; 2nd Show Added!Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond In SOLITARY MAN; 2nd Show Added!
August 30, 2022

Good times never seemed so good!  Hugh Sheridan's specially staged and produced Live Concert event SOLITARY MAN went on sale two weeks ago and already the first Sydney show is virtually sold out.  Accordingly, the Promoters are proud to announce that a 2nd show will be performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 22 October.