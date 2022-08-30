VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Japanese-Language Production of PIPPIN Re-Opening in Japan Tonight

The Japanese-Language production of the Tony Award-winning revival of PIPPIN directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus re-opens tonight at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo, Japan where it will play through September 19, 2022. The production then moves to the Orix Theater in Osaka where it plays September 23 to 27, 2022.

Get a first look at the production below!

The Japanese cast of Pippin is led by Win Morisaki as Pippin, Crystal Kay as Leading Player, Kiyotaka Imai as Charles, Hiromu Kiriya as Fastrada, Ayu Manaka as Catherine, Ryosuke Okada as Lewis, Mie Nakao, and Beverly Maeda as Berthe (Double-Casting).

Other cast includes Ryota Takahata, Shintaro Oide, Masato Kagaya, Naoki Kamiya, Hiromitsu Sakamoto, Tomihiro Tsunezumi, Asami Ishii, Chihiro Nagaishi, Rena Hasaya, Yua Hishiro, Aimi Hasegawa, Tsumugi Masui, Roman Khayrullin, Joel Herzfeld, Orion Griffiths, Mohamed Bouseta and Amy Nightingale-Olsen.

Directed by Diane Paulus, PIPPIN has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson, choreography by Chet Walker and circus creation by Gypsy Snider. The musical is presented in Japan by Fuji TV, Kyodo Tokyo and Watanabe Entertainment in association with Barry and Fran Weissler and Howard and Janet Kagan.