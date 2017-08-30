VIDEO: Get a 360-Degree View Inside Rehearsals for Disney's THE LION KING

Ever wonder what it feels like to be inside rehearsals for a Broadway show? In a recent video from Disney's The Lion King, viewers can step into rehearsals with a full 360-degree view as the cast rehearses "The Lioness Hunt."

Check out the video below!

THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world, with a worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. Winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards in America and worldwide. The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success, and holds the honor of the first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical.

