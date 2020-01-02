VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek Of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL's Sing-Along On Nickelodeon

It's the best day ever because you can sing your heart out with a not-so-simple sponge this Saturday, January 4th, with a special sing-along broadcast of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! on Nickelodeon. Get ready for the show with a sneak peek at Ethan Slater and all of the citizens of Bikini Bottom performing 'Best Day Ever'! Check it out with the clip below!

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! reunited to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience. The live television production captures all-new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism really can save the world.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast included Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

This one-of-a-kind television musical event featured original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebertof Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.) Domani Harrisand Darwin Quinn and a song by David Bowieand by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.





