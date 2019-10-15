VIDEO: Get A First Look At & JULIET in the UK
& Juliet officially opened at Manchester Opera House on 1 October 2019. & Juliet will begin performances in London at The Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 2 November. Check out video of the production!
& Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Olivier Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, David Badella as Lance, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo and Tim Mahendran as Francois.
& Juliet is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems from acclaimed songwriter Max Martin and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all arranged by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.
Songs include: ROAR, HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME, LOVE. ME LIKE YOU DO, I KISSED A GIRL and EVERYBODY
& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), choreography from Jennifer Weber, set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.
Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele, Jenny Petersson and Martin Dodd.
For further information, please see www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk
