VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Performs at 'A Great Day in Harlem' Festival

This past weekend, Girl From The North Country's Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Rachel Stern participated in the "A Great Day in Harlem" festival that took place at the Ulysses S. Grant National Memorial in Manhattan. This free event offered guests the sounds and tastes of uptown.

Below, check out an all new video of their performance of "All Along The Watchtower/Idiot Wind"!

Girl from the North Country will resume performances on Broadway on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country - the new musical about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Girl From The North Country began performances on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre and opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, before Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Ticket prices range from $39 to $179. As part of the "Buy with Confidence" ticketing policies, tickets purchased for any performance through January 17, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. In addition, Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.