VIDEO: Watch Frankie and Ariana Grande Perform 'Seasons of Love' for RENT LIVE Submission!

RENT Live is asking Rentheads across the nation to submit their own renditions of the show's classic song, "Seasons of Love" to #RentSingAlong for their chance to be featured in the official music video for the song and Frankie Grande featuring Ariana Grande have posted their own!

Watch the video below!

Frankie Grande spoke about the video saying, "I am BEYOND honored to have worked on this incredible project with my best friends in the world including my wonderful sister. Thank you Ariana for vocal producing as well as adding your magical voice to this beautiful song. I am so happy that I got to sing with you on one of our favorite Broadway songs from one of our favorite Broadway shows, RENT! Thank you Ben Gettinger for filming, directing & singing! Thank you to Jon-Erik Goldberg and Dominic Crossey for not only your vocal support but your emotional support & love that you give me every single day. I love you all so much and will cherish this moment for the rest of my life, so happy we filmed it!

Also SO EXCITED to see RENT LIVE on FOX!!!"

Actress Kiersey Clemons ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher ("Hamilton," 2017 winner of "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ("Second Act," "Grease: Live"), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt ("Nashville"), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe ("Dancing with the Stars") and performer Valentina ("RuPaul's Drag Race") are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event. Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

