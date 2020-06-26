VIDEO: Florencia Cuenca Releases Mariachi Cover of 'Burn' from HAMILTON

Mexican actress and singer Florencia Cuenca has released a unique Spanglish mariachi cover of the song "Burn" from the Broadway musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, part of her new project "Broadway en Spanglish" with arrangements and music production by Jaime Lozano.

"As a brown Mexican immigrant with an accent, I don't yet have many options to be a leading lady on a Broadway show, so I am working to create opportunities for people like me to be on stage. As I work towards that dream, I am experimenting with how my mixed musical upbringing could reimagine my favorite musical theatre songs, playing with not only the 'mezcla' of musical traditions but how an immigrant woman learning a second language sounds when she speaks," says Florencia Cuenca.

Florencia Cuenca is a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. She made her first album "Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards" produced by husband Jaime Lozano which BwayTunes.com calls "One of the most unique cover albums of recent memory," and subsequently toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, performing in some of the most prestigious jazz venues and festivals and being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in numerous shows, including Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album released by GRAMMY award winner label Broadway Records). She has also appeared in Mexican Telenovelas such as "Te Sigo Amando" and "De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas", "Muchachitas, Como Tú", "La Rosa de Guadalupe", among many others; and she was a co-host for Univision's "A Que No Te Atreves" among Sofia Vergara, produced by Cristina Saralegui.

Jaime Lozano is an accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and musical theater director from Monterrey, Mexico who has been considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway.

This year Jaime is one of the five artists selected for the 2020 Joe's Pub Working Group. Jaime is currently working on his new album Songs by an Immigrant, part of his project "Jaime Lozano and The Familia". The Familia is a group of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers put together by Lozano to sing about their immigrant experience, songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You