VIDEO: First Look at Lea Michele in FUNNY GIRL Rehearsals

Lea Michele took to her Instagram stories to share a short clip of her rehearsals for Funny Girl. The short clip features Michele tap dancing at the end of a musical number in the show.

Michele is slated to begin performances as Fanny Brice on September 6, alongside Tovah Feldshuh who will take over for Jane Lynch in the role of Rosie Brice. Fanny Brice standby, Julie Benko, will perform the role on Thursdays throughout Michele's run.

Michele is often credited as reintroducing the show to an entire generation of musical theatre fans due to her Glee character Rachel Berry's series-long obsession with the show's original star, Barbra Streisand.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." She has also been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening, Ragtime, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Watch the rehearsal clip here: