Beauty and the Beast Live
VIDEO: First Look at Josh Groban and H.E.R in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION on ABC

The special airs Thursday, December 15th on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Nov. 19, 2022  

ABC has released teaser videos of H.E.R and Josh Groban performing "Beauty and the Beast" in anticipation of "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airing on ABC December 15th. In the clips, both H.E.R. (Belle) and Groban (The Beast) give a nod to their characters and sing a short line from the title song. Groban and Director Jon Chu shared the videos on their Instagram accounts.

The special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

H.E.R. and Josh Groban lead an all-star cast full of award-winning and beloved actors and musicians, including Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.



