VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour

Disney Princess - The Concert, had released a first look at the show from its world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the spring 2022 leg of its tour.

Check out the video below!

The spring 2022 leg will kick off on January 30th in Wichita, KS, and run through April 16th in Lancaster, PA. Tickets and VIP packages are available for both the spring and the fall 2022 legs here.

The 80+ city U.S. tour launches its first spring leg with TonyÂ®-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' in Disney's animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin,In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's 'Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton).

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartet this spring.

Fans will get another sneak peek of the show, when Egan, van der Pol, Winters, and GrammyÂ®-nominee Courtney Reed (Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin) perform as part of Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade which will stream via Hulu between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. They quartet also performed last weekend as part of Chicago's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess PartyÂ®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.