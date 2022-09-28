Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL at The Old Globe

The production runs through October 16, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, directed by Aditya Chopra, with book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, and choreography by Rob Ashford, runs through October 16, 2022 at The Old Globe.

Get a first look at the production in the all new video below!

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Roger, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Roger win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, director Aditya Chopra takes a fresh and exciting new look at his landmark film, renewing it for a new generation and in a New Medium. With an American audience in mind, he moves the action of the early scenes to America, and not England as in the film, and he focuses the story more precisely on Simran's experience, adding gravity and power to her journey. While the original music from the film is quoted and celebrated, the musical includes 18 brand new English songs by the renowned Indian duo of Vishal and Sheykhar, who capture not only their distinctive fusion of Indian and pop musical styles, but who also integrate the famous and recognizable Broadway sound into their remarkable score. And Chopra returns to an idea that animated his earliest thinking about his story from even before he made the film, reimagining the character of Roger to reflect a more contemporary and inclusive cultural experience.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


Regional Awards

