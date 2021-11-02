VIDEO: First Look At RENT At Signature Theatre

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's production of RENT, book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, opening tonight at Signature's MAX Theatre.

Directed by Signature's newly appointed Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Simply Sondheim), RENT stars Jake Loewenthal (Playhouse on the Park's Cabaret, Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol) as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins, A Chorus Line) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Broadway's On Your Feet!) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (National Tour RENT, North Carolina Theatre's Kinky Boots) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Broadway's Beautiful, Dallas Theater Center's Joseph....) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Grand Hotel) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford's Theatre's The Wiz) as Joanne Jefferson and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's A Christmas Carol) as Benjamin Coffin III. The ensemble is rounded out by Kaiyla Gross (The World Theatre's Amazing Grace), Imani Branch (Theatre Alliance's The Blackest Battle), Adelina Mitchell (Monumental Theatre Co's Head Over Heels), Solomon Parker III (Signature's After Midnight), Usman Ali Ishaq (Synetic Theater's The Island of Dr. Moreau), Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's Girlfriend), and Devin Bowles (Chaffin's Barn's Sister Act). Swings are Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, and Sarah Anne Sillers.

The creative team for RENT includes Music Direction by Mark G. Meadows (Signature's After Midnight, Ain't Misbehavin'), Choreography by Rickey Tripp (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Broadway's Once on This Island), Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (The MUNY's The Sound of Music, Signature's Escaped Alone), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature's Blackbeard, Seattle Opera's Don Giovanni), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Signature's Midnight at The Never Get, Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's After Midnight, Simply Sondheim), Wig Designer Anne Nesmith (Signature's Grand Hotel, Wolf Trap Opera) Resident Intimacy Choreographer and Consultant Chelsea Pace (Co-Founder of Theatrical Intimacy Education, author of Staging Sex), Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Director Clancey Yovanovich, Associate Music Director and Conductor Angie Benson, Assistant Stage Manager Joey Blakely, Assistant Costume Designer Alison Samantha Johnson, Assistant Lighting Designer Venus Gulbranson, Assistant Intimacy Choreographer Shaquan Pearson, Production Assistant Jessica Hagy, Keyboard Programmer Alexander Greenberg, Signature Casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo, and New York Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"RENT is a musical about love, loss and community," said Signature's Artistic Director and RENT's Director Matthew Gardiner. "After this past year where we've all felt isolated and disconnected, reopening Signature's doors with this story about beautiful warriors and agents for change who found each other amidst unimaginable loss feels incredibly resonant. The musical premiered on Broadway 25 years ago, but I find so much in the piece mirroring our present moment and can't wait to bring our audiences an entirely new production of this groundbreaking musical. I look forward to welcoming the community back into our space with a piece that reminds us of the power and importance of community, of living each day to its fullest and making sure we are always leading with love."

"We are so excited to welcome audiences back into Signature's building with RENT to open Signature's 2021/22 Season" said Signature's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "While we were thrilled with the success of the 2020/21 digital season, which saw 57% new audiences and which The New York Times called 'one of the most artistically successful endeavors of the past year,' there is nothing quite like the atmosphere of great joy when artists and audiences come together for live performances."