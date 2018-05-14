VIDEO: Find Out What's in Store from GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

With tongue firmly planted in cheek, the upcoming new Broadway musical comedy, Gettin' The Band Back Together, today released a new teaser trailer for the show which heads to Broadway this July. Check it out below!

The production, which is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, will begin preview performances on July 19 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) with the official opening set for August 13.

Gettin' The Band Back Together has music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino and Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

Gettin' The Band Back Together is produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Carl Daikeler, Rob Kolson, Richard Roth, H. Richard Hopper, Diego Kolankowsky, Judith Manocherian, and Ken Davenport. The Associate Producers for the production are Kayla Greenspan, Valerie Novakoff and Brian Cromwell Smith.

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Tickets for Gettin' The Band Back Together are on sale through www.Telecharge.com / (212) 239-6200. Group tickets are available at www.YourBroadwayGenius.com or by calling 855-329-2932.

Free original cast recording available at: www.GettinTheBandBackTogether.com

