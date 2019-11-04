VIDEO: Find Out How Disney on Broadway Makes Magic on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

Tony Award-winning producer Thomas Schumacher goes behind the scenes of some of Disney's most beloved musicals in his new book, "How Does The Show Go On?"

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip on "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Find Out How Disney on Broadway Makes Magic on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Gaten Matarazzo Talks STRANGER THINGS Season Four on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'Oh Well' From Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION