VIDEO: Find Out How Disney on Broadway Makes Magic on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tony Award-winning producer Thomas Schumacher goes behind the scenes of some of Disney's most beloved musicals in his new book, "How Does The Show Go On?"

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip on "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You