VIDEO: Everything Is Only For Now... Besides AVENUE Q! Watch Casts Unite Onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below!

You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night. This special one-night-only event featured the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).

The evening featured: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis (First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Jeff Marx (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure (Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Original Broadway Cast) and Erin Quill (Original Broadway Cast) plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q.

Click here for photos from the big night and watch the casts of past and present unite onstage to sing "For Now" below!

