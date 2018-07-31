Avenue Q
Click Here for More Articles on Avenue Q

VIDEO: Everything Is Only For Now... Besides AVENUE Q! Watch Casts Unite Onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Jul. 31, 2018  

You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night. This special one-night-only event featured the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).

The evening featured: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis (First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Jeff Marx (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure (Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Original Broadway Cast) and Erin Quill (Original Broadway Cast) plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q.

Click here for photos from the big night and watch the casts of past and present unite onstage to sing "For Now" below!

buy tickets


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Andrew Samonsky, Megan McGinnis & More Will Star in COME FROM AWAY National Tour- Full Cast Announced!
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Returns to Her Roots and Sings 'Reflection' From Mulan
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Hal Prince & More Will Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES This Fall
  • David Foster Wants to Conquer Broadway with BETTY BOOP
  • Photo Flash: Boston Can Can Can! Emerson Colonial Theatre Re-Opens with MOULIN ROUGE!
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty And More Perform In ANNIE At The Hollywood Bowl

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       