Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night.

This special one-night-only event featured the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).

The evening will feature: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis(First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure(Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q and others to be announced.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



15th Anniversary of Avenue Q



Gary Adler



Jennifer Barnhart, Erin Quill, Rick Lyons, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Rick Lyon and Carmen Ruby Floyd



John Tartaglia



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Jordan Gelber



Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Rick Lyon, Erin Quill and Jordan Gelber



Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon



Carmen Ruby Floyd and John Tartaglia



Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon



Jennifer Barnhart



Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon



Anika Larsen



Rick Lyon



Barrett Foa and Rob McClure



Maggie Lakis



Rob McClure



Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure



Jordan Gelber



Stephanie D'Abruzzo



John Tartaglia



Ann Harada sent a video message



Jeff Marx



Jennifer Barnhart and Erin Quill



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Robert Lopez



Barrett Foa



Rick Lyon, Anika Larsen and Barrett Foa



Nick Kohn, Imari Harden, Grace Choi, Dara Steingold, Ben Durocher and Danielle K. Thomas



Grace Choi, Ben Durocher, Danielle K. Thomas, Maggie Lakis and Jason Jacoby



Ben Durocher



Past and Present Casts of Avenue Q.



Barrett Foa, Anika Larsen and Erin Quill



Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Jason Jacoby