Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jul. 31, 2018  

You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night.

This special one-night-only event featured the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).

The evening will feature: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis(First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure(Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q and others to be announced.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

15th Anniversary of Avenue Q

Gary Adler

Jennifer Barnhart, Erin Quill, Rick Lyons, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Rick Lyon and Carmen Ruby Floyd

John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Jordan Gelber

Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Rick Lyon, Erin Quill and Jordan Gelber

Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

Carmen Ruby Floyd and John Tartaglia

Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

John Tartaglia

Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

John Tartaglia

Jennifer Barnhart

Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

Anika Larsen

Rick Lyon

Barrett Foa and Rob McClure

Barrett Foa and Rob McClure

Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure

Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure

Jordan Gelber

Jordan Gelber

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

John Tartaglia

Ann Harada sent a video message

Jeff Marx

Jennifer Barnhart and Erin Quill

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Robert Lopez

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

Rick Lyon, Anika Larsen and Barrett Foa

Nick Kohn, Imari Harden, Grace Choi, Dara Steingold, Ben Durocher and Danielle K. Thomas

Grace Choi, Ben Durocher, Danielle K. Thomas, Maggie Lakis and Jason Jacoby

Ben Durocher

Past and Present Casts of Avenue Q.

Past and Present Casts of Avenue Q.

Barrett Foa, Anika Larsen and Erin Quill

Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Jason Jacoby

