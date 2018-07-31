Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q! Avenue Q celebrated its 15th anniversary with a reunion concert last night.
This special one-night-only event featured the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).
The evening will feature: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis(First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure(Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q and others to be announced.
AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
15th Anniversary of Avenue Q
Jennifer Barnhart, Erin Quill, Rick Lyons, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Rick Lyon and Carmen Ruby Floyd
Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Rick Lyon, Erin Quill and Jordan Gelber
Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon
Carmen Ruby Floyd and John Tartaglia
Carmen Ruby Floyd, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon
Anika Larsen
Ann Harada sent a video message
Jennifer Barnhart and Erin Quill
Rick Lyon, Anika Larsen and Barrett Foa
Nick Kohn, Imari Harden, Grace Choi, Dara Steingold, Ben Durocher and Danielle K. Thomas
Grace Choi, Ben Durocher, Danielle K. Thomas, Maggie Lakis and Jason Jacoby
Past and Present Casts of Avenue Q.
Barrett Foa, Anika Larsen and Erin Quill