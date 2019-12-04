VIDEO: Ethan Slater Performs 'Best Day Ever' In SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE!

It's far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because we're getting a sneak peek at Tony nominee Ethan Slater performing 'Best Day Ever' in the upcoming The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, which is set to come to the small screen on Nickelodeon on December 7th! Check out the video below if nautical nonsense be something you wish!

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will reunite to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience. The live television production will capture all-new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism really can save the world. The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will air on Nickelodeon this December.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

This one-of-a-kind television musical event features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebertof Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.) Domani Harris and Darwin Quinn and a song by David Bowieand by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You