VIDEO: Erika Jayne and Paulo Szot Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO

The names on everybody's lips are gonna be Erika Jayne and Paulo Szot! The pair of stars made their debuts in Broadway's long-running hit revival of Chicago on January 6th, and we're getting a peek inside their first bows! Check out the video below to see the show's newest Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn rock Chicago!

Last night we welcomed @erikajayne and @PauloSzot to the cell block. We know they'll razzle dazzle you. pic.twitter.com/H1drzh5Lte - Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) January 7, 2020

Erika Jayne, star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', plays a 12-week limited engagement as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot plays a four-week run as Billy Flynn through January 31st. He will return to the company for a nine-week run from March 16th to May 19th.

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

Paulo Szot made his Broadway debut as Emile de Becque in Lincoln Center Theater's South Pacific in 2008 and won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Theatre World Award for his performance. He has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera, Teatro Real (Madrid), Barbican and SouthBank Center (London), Carnegie Hall, NYPhil, NY Pops. Recent roles include Higgins in My Fair Lady (São Paulo), Peron in Evita (Sydney & Melbourne), Escamillo in Carmen (Munich), Almaviva in Marriage of Figaro (Aix-en-Provence), Germont in Traviata (São Paulo), Don Giovanni (Washington), Onegin (Melbourne). This season: Sharpless in Madama Butterfly (Metropolitan Opera), The Celebrant in Bernstein's Mass (Ravinia), Danilo in Merry Widow (Rome). His upcoming appearances include Street Scene (Monte Carlo), Cosi fan Tutte (Paris), Chicago (São Paulo).

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You