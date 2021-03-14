VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as as he chats with the always wonderful Emily Skinner, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).

What can fans expect to hear? "We're still finalizing! [Seth] likes to do things that you've done in your career, so think it will be a good mix of stuff from my career and stuff that I like to sing and stuff that he likes singing! I think we might do a duet!"

"I'm just gonna do it in my living room!" she added about where she'll be belting it out on Sunday. "You'll get to see my living room and my cat! I guess I'll have to vacuum!," she joked.

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!