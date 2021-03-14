Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Catch up with Emily ahead of her concerts with Seth Rudetsky!

Mar. 14, 2021  

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as as he chats with the always wonderful Emily Skinner, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).

What can fans expect to hear? "We're still finalizing! [Seth] likes to do things that you've done in your career, so think it will be a good mix of stuff from my career and stuff that I like to sing and stuff that he likes singing! I think we might do a duet!"

"I'm just gonna do it in my living room!" she added about where she'll be belting it out on Sunday. "You'll get to see my living room and my cat! I guess I'll have to vacuum!," she joked.

Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances.

