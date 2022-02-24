VIDEO: Emilie Kouatchou Talks Starring as 'Christine Daaé' in PHANTOM on THE TODAY SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

After making history as the first black woman to play Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Emilie Kouatchou sat down with Sheinelle Jones on The TODAY Show to discuss her groundbreaking debut.

Jones also sat down with casting associate Joseph Hayes to discuss the importance of diversity and representation on Broadway. Later on, Jones also discussed the tweaks that the show made in the script to be more inclusive.

Watch the full interview below!

Also featured in The Phantom of the Opera are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.

Ticket prices range from $29-$169, with Premium tickets also available. To order tickets and for complete performance and holiday schedules, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. Patrons can visit The Majestic Theatre Box Office (245 West 44th Street), Monday through Saturday, 10AM-6PM.