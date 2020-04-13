VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'The Jellicle Ball' From CATS
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'The Jellicle Ball' From Cats!
The original London production of Cats premiered in 1981. Cats featured choreography by Gillian Lynne, and the show is considered to be one of the most challenging shows to dance in musical theater history. Gillian Lynne has received the Silver Order of Merit, Golden Rose of Montreux Award, BAFTA, Molière Award and The Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award by the Royal Academy of Dance, and has received a Special Award at the 2013 Olivier Awards. She was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and was nominated for the Tony Award twice for Choreography, for Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, and for the Drama Desk Award for Cats. In 1981, she received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Musicals, for Cats.
The choreography for Cats blends ballet, modern dance, jazz and tap, and acrobatics. Lynne believed the crux of the show to be the 13-minute "Jellicle Ball" dance, and she trained the cast to evoke the physicality of actual cats.
The 2016 Broadway revival of Cats featured new choreography by three-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.
Blankenbuehler also choreographed the movie adaptation of Cats.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)