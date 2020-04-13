VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'The Jellicle Ball' From CATS

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'The Jellicle Ball' From Cats!

The original London production of Cats premiered in 1981. Cats featured choreography by Gillian Lynne, and the show is considered to be one of the most challenging shows to dance in musical theater history. Gillian Lynne has received the Silver Order of Merit, Golden Rose of Montreux Award, BAFTA, Molière Award and The Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award by the Royal Academy of Dance, and has received a Special Award at the 2013 Olivier Awards. She was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and was nominated for the Tony Award twice for Choreography, for Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, and for the Drama Desk Award for Cats. In 1981, she received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Musicals, for Cats.

The choreography for Cats blends ballet, modern dance, jazz and tap, and acrobatics. Lynne believed the crux of the show to be the 13-minute "Jellicle Ball" dance, and she trained the cast to evoke the physicality of actual cats.

The 2016 Broadway revival of Cats featured new choreography by three-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

Blankenbuehler also choreographed the movie adaptation of Cats.





