VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Hot Honey Rag' From CHICAGO

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Hot Honey Rag' From Chicago!

Chicago's finale, Hot Honey Rag, danced by Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, is one of the most iconic musical theater dance numbers of all time. The original Broadway production of Chicago opened in 1975 and featured music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. It starred Chita Rivera as Velma Kelly and Gwen Verdon as Roxie Hart. The original production of Chicago was nominated for ten Tony awards, including best choreography, but was beat out by A Chorus Line.

The 1996 revival of Chicago holds the record for longest-running musical revival on Broadway. It originally starred Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. Ann Reinking, dance legend and a premiere interpreter of the Fosse style, choreographed the production, and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography. The Revival won six Tony Awards in total; Best Revival of a Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Bebe Neuwirth, Best Leading Actor in a Musical for James Naughton, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Ken Billington, Best Director of a Musical for Walter Bobbie and Best Choreography for Ann Reinking.

The film version of Chicago starred Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere. Rob Marshall choreographed the film, which won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.





