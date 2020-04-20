VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'A Lot of Livin' to Do' From BYE BYE BIRDIE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, A Lot of Livin' to Do from Bye Bye Birdie!

Bye Bye Birdie debuted on Broadway in 1960. It featured a book by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams, and music by Charles Strouse, with direction and choreography by Gower Champion. It starred Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera, Kay Medford and more.

Gower Champion won both Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography at the Tony Awards. Gower Champion won the Tony award for Best Choreography 5 times throughout his lifetime.

Bye Bye Birdie spawned a famous film in 1963 starring Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh, Ann-Margret and more. The film became the 13th highest-grossing film of 1963.

A sequel to Bye Bye Birdie was brought to Broadway in 1981 starring Donald O'Connor and Chita Rivera. A 1990 tour of Bye Bye Birdie starred dance legends Tommy Tune as Albert and Ann Reinking as Rosie, as well as Marc Kudisch as Conrad, Marcia Lewis as Mrs. Peterson, Steve Zahn as Hugo, and Susan Egan as Kim. The New York City Center Encores! concert production in 2004 starred Karen Ziemba as Rosie, Daniel Jenkins as Albert, Jessica Grové as Kim, and Bob Gaynor as Conrad.

A Roundabout Theatre Company staged a Broadway revival in 2009 starring John Stamos and Gina Gershon.





