VIDEO: Derek Klena Sings 'Younger Than Springtime' From SOUTH PACIFIC on R&H GOES LIVE!- Watch at 1pm!

Today at 1pm EST, a new R&H Goes Live! video will be released. This video will feature Derek Klena, performing "Younger Than Springtime" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. Watch the video when it premieres below!

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series and will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past videos include Kelli Barret, Jarrod Spector and host Laura Osnes performing a mashup of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss," Ryan McCartan singing an acoustic version of his R&H Goes Pop! track "This Nearly Was Mine," and Kyle Selig performing his cover of Richard Rodgers' "The Sweetest Sounds." Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.





