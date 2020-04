Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Debra Monk is sharing a memory from working on Picnic in 1994!

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You