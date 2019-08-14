VIDEO: 'Day-O' Songwriter Spends 95th Birthday at BEETLEJUICE with Post-Show Sing-Along!

Lord Burgess, the songwriter of "Day-O," just stopped by the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate his 95th birthday with the cast of BEETLEJUICE. Watch below as the audience joins in for a special post-show sing-along!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You