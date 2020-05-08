VIDEO: David Korins Reveals How the MRS. DOUBTFIRE Set Went From Page to Stage

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Now that David Korins, Scenic Designer of the Broadway Production of Mrs. Doubfire, has revealed via tweet what the set of Mrs. Doubtfire will look like once it hits the stage, check out the design process!

Check out his tweet below!

Now that you've seen the Hillard house from @DoubtfireBway, here's a glimpse into how we took it from page to stage. ??? pic.twitter.com/d0TYBjJJM2 - David Korins (@DavidKorins) May 8, 2020

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.





